Laval unveils first heritage action plan

Laval has adopted its first heritage action plan which will cover the period from 2020 to 2024.
The plan aims to recognize Laval’s heritage to leverage its identity and as a generator of economic vitality, putting forward “a renewed, cross sectional and collaborative approach to ensure the protection and enhancement of its heritage,” says Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour.
“Whether for municipal buildings, places of worship, public spaces or vacant or vulnerable private buildings, the deployment of this plan will have an impact in terms of cultural, social and economic development.”
The action plan is “an open and evolving document” which can be improved and whose implementation revolves around the expansion of knowledge of Laval’s heritage; creation of innovative and efficient tools and programs; deployment of sustainable and concerted heritage management; and citizen ownership of city heritage and its influence.
To do this, the city is committing to 45 specific actions in concert with the community and its partners. For example, the city will carry out a study on the agricultural and horticultural history of Île Jésus; adopt a regulation on the maintenance of buildings; creating a directory of vulnerable heritage; and development of information tools for heritage buildings owners.
“The city wants to ensure that the history of Laval is showcased,” said Mayor Marc Demers, while reaffirm the uniqueness of the city across Quebec “and strengthen the Laval identity through real citizen ownership. It is a responsibility that rests with all of us.”
The city’s current Three-Year Capital Works Program (PTI) already includes some of the plan’s initiatives such as restoring the André-Benjamin-Papineau complex, whose house is classified as heritage by the Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications (MCCQ); and restoration of Desjardins house.
Other related actions already carried out in the past, some of which were part of a cultural development agreement between Laval and the province include creation of an inter-departmental committee bringing together the City’s heritage experts; adoption of a financial assistance program for the renovation and restoration of heritage buildings; adoption of a demolition by-law concerning heritage buildings; a pre-inventory of the modern, religious and institutional architectural heritage for the entire territory, and a study of archaeological potential, archaeological inventory and cultural mediation at the Berge des Baigneurs in Sainte-Rose
View the plan at https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politiques-municipales/plan-action-patrimoine.pdf
