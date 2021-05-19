Laval touts financial record

Laval is in great financial shape, says the city, as it releases its annual financial report for the 2020 fiscal year, touting a $85.6 million surplus, half of which being pandemic relief cash from Quebec.
As has been a hallmark of the current administration, funds and reserves are getting a boost – $24 million in surplus cash will be set aside “for various future financial obligations, in particular pension funds and resilience in the face of potential disasters, including the possibility of flooding.”
Bolstering Quebec’s largesse in the surplus is increased revenue from transfer taxes, an out of court settlement and strong real estate growth. The $42.3 million from Quebec City was allocated to this year’s operating budget, which facilitated economic stimulus measures and a tax freeze. The balance of the surplus after the budget and stash for reserves, approximately $20 million, will go to capital expenditures ($ 14.9M) and contingencies ($ 5M). The city pegs the pandemic price tag at $ 52.4 million for the years 2020 and 2021, not counting sums granted to the Société de transport de Laval to maintain its services.
Deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer says the budgetary situation represents an opportunity. “The room for maneuver created will allow us to continue our efforts to carry out various stimulus operations, for the economy, the environment, culture and social solidarity.”
The city also implemented a two-year $20 million Economic Recovery Plan and granted 80 business loans totaling more than $3.31 million last year and contributed $2.2 million to community organizations to support food banks, among other measures.
The city is also lauding its capital works program (PTI) achievement rate, investing 74.2% of the $336.1 million budget earmarked for 2020. “This is an exceptional rate for a year marked by a pandemic. This is the best rate of achievement in recent years, which allows the continued upgrading of infrastructure, such as road, cycle and pedestrian networks as well as sewers and aqueducts” reads a city statement.
Green file spending has also grown, the city paying out a 54% increase in subsidies for the purchase of electric bicycles last year and spending $2.2 million on 56 electric vehicles.
Read the report at https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/finances/rapport-financier-consolide-2020.pdf
