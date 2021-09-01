Laval to get 8 new skateparks

As summer rolls to a close and the elections come closer, there’s more good news from city hall, as Laval announces a new network of major skateparks that will significantly enhance the current offer of facilities on its territory.
The new network will include eight new concrete infrastructures; six local sites and two that will be able to host large-scale events, such as high-level competitions. The initiative is part of the city's desire to offer skaters of all ages and all levels varied and quality facilities in dynamic and accessible living environments, in addition to encouraging the discovery of emerging sports.
“Skateboarding is a sport that has grown in popularity over the past few years, and that rise will continue to rise, especially with the sport's arrival at the Olympics this year” says Orée-des-Bois councillor of Yannick Langlois, adding skate parks often serve entire receive families, and not only skateboards but scooters, BMXs and inline skates.
Indeed, municipalities are quickly learning that skateparks are indispensable facilities that serve a new generation of park goers beyond the traditional baseball and soccer fields. Increasingly, girls, families and beginners are taking to these sports and hobbies which are affordable, democratic and accessible, and cities find professionally designed infrastructure provides a safe venue for citizens to practice their passion.
In 2022-2023, the city is planning three starts of six planned sites in Parc du Sablon (Chomedey), Parc du Moulin (Saint-François) and Parc Notre-Dame (Sainte-Rose). Launch of the three other sites is scheduled for 2024 in locations that remain to be specified, while the two major event sites will be carried out in subsequent years.
In addition to the network of six local sites and two event venues, smaller skateparks could then be created to complete the offer, depending on the needs and feasibility in neighborhood parks. The City of Laval will develop its network with the help of experts chosen after a call for tenders process. The skateparks will therefore be varied in order to meet the preferences of the greatest number of users.
To learn more about the Laval skatepark network, visit laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.