To avoid emergency situations at the end of June, Laval’s housing search assistance service (SARL) and the city are strongly encouraging tenants holding a residential lease ending on June 30 to renew it, if it is still time to do so or to report their situation to the SARL for advice and support, if they fear being homeless on July 1.
This deadline and the associated moving period may still seem far away for some tenants, but several factors confirm that the search for a new home will still be difficult this year in Quebec.
Nearly 200 Laval households supported by the SARL in 2021, the initiative of the Office municipal d'habitation (OMH) de Laval seeking to counter problems related to housing by offering vulnerable households in the region a range of personalized services free of charge. It is fully and permanently financed by the city, and the degree of support offered is determined according to the situation of the household and according to eligibility criteria, including income.
The organization works in close collaboration with the city’s Urgence social division, which coordinates interventions during critical situations that are likely to affect the safety of people.
The Office municipal d'habitation de Laval’s mission is to offer quality social and affordable housing, develop housing stock to better meet the needs of citizens and to ensure that they are safe, inclusive, stimulating and user-friendly living environments. The SARL was added in June 2020 to its regular service offer to help people who are usually not eligible for support from the OMH de Laval.
For more information visit https://www.omhlaval.ca/fr/sarl
