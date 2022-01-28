A group of students angry about masking rules and eating restrictions staged a brief noisy protest at Laval's senior English high school yesterday.
Some 40 students at Laval Senior academy in Chomedey carried signs and made a ruckus in the hallway and outside early in the day and at lunchtime.
The school, which in the recent past has had a police officer stationed inside regularly, called police to intervene, despite the peaceful nature of the protest, ostensibly due to traffic disturbances outside.
Some students will be facing disciplinary measures in relation to the protest said principal Natalie Rollin in a letter emailed to families of the school’s more than 1500 students.
“The protest was conducted peacefully and did not comprise the safety of students and staff” she wrote, adding “students congregated outside in front of the school with signs on the sidewalk,” creating traffic in front of the school. “The administration team in partnership with the Laval Police intervened immediately. By the end of recess, most students returned inside the school.” (The Suburban has not confirmed if there police interventions despite some slowdown in traffic in front of Laval schools during various teacher protests in past years.)
While most students went back to class, others continued walking in hallways, causing a short disruption at the beginning of the next period, and some students were escorted outside by the administration and police to listen to their concerns and the reasons behind the protest, the administrator reported.
Outside, some held up posters reading "Mental Health?" and "Our voices matter!" while videos circulating social media show crowds of students in corridors chanting, and police calmly following them through stairwells.
Students are angry about mask rules but also about having to eat their lunch only in the cafeteria. “It's funny,” one student told The Suburban, “that we have this giant property and we can't eat anywhere else because of health concerns. This is a high school” she added, “where they set up a smoking area outside to make sure smokers and vapers don't leave the property and skip class!”
“In general, the majority of students were collaborative” wrote Rollin, adding some students acted “inappropriately.” She did not define what “inappropriately” meant, but one student told The Suburban that she heard some students swearing at staff and others were physical with school property, i.e., kicking doors and slamming lockers etc.
Another said “police were very cool and they understood what we were doing and even kind of laughed about it especially in how the administration was behaving. They thought we were like setting off bombs.” Another said he watched in amusement “but did not participate because the protest was dumb, dumb because they protested the law and did it inside the school.”
No similarly raucous incidents at Montreal area English schools, although there are increasing reports of tensions at two west end schools as numerous students report teachers and staff interrupting class time to berate and even punish students for not wearing uniform-approved sweaters and hoodies when in class, despite open windows and outside temperatures hovering around minus-15 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.