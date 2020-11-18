Laval songwriter Can't Stop Running

Charles Vaccaro can’t stop running, or writing music it seems.
The Laval musician, songwriter and talent scout has just released a new single and video with a decided country feel, no surprise for a multifaceted career born of the rock scene more than 30 years ago.
Can’t Stop Running – produced by Peter Ranallo – is a take on the classic tale: the common man aspiring to leave his small town to pursue a big city life of fame and fortune. “Throughout his lifetime and his quest for such an adventure, life just beats him down and he never leaves,” Vaccaro told The Suburban.
“The country twang comes from many years of writing rock songs, and country is the new rock” he says, adding “right now, country music is probably one of the only genres that still have a perfect live set up of real instruments.”
“Mostly everything I write is on my acoustic guitar. This song was originally written as an acoustic piece which later transformed into a full studio production. It was a huge task, but we never lost the magic of the story and the emotion of the melody and its storyline.”
The video directed by Marco Iammatteo was filmed on location in a small Laval East airport and features Vaccaro, along with Michael Vaccaro and Benigno Cardone playing younger and older versions of himself.
As a rock guitarist and founding member of the mid-80’s rock band Lipstik – managed by none other than Whitney Houston (Nippy Management Inc.) the Saint-Leonard native has amassed an eclectic catalogue for a wide variety of artists, managing talent, including Montreal singing star Ari Skye, and producing and promoting his own work.
Vaccaro was recently nominated in the Singer/Songwriter category for the Hollywood Music in Media Award for 2020. Winners will be announced on January 27, 2021.
