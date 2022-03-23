Laval is creating a new fund to promote access to sports for youth.
The city and Sports Laval will launch a pilot project next week, the Accessible Sport Fund, that offers grants to young people from low-income families to help them discover new sports or pursue their favorite activities. In total, the city will invest more than $150,000 this year
so that young people aged 17 and under from families whose pre-tax income is less than sustainable income can register on the territory at a reduced price. Sustainable income is available after-tax revenue to purchase enough goods and services to live in dignity free from poverty.
The activity must be offered by a federated sports organization on the territory that has previously entered into a pilot project membership agreement with Sports Laval. Through the Sport Accessibility Fund, low-income families will be able to access a preferential rate of up to 50% of the total registration cost. The maximum annual amount is $1,200 per household with children, depending on the number of children who participate in an eligible sport.
Eligible Laval families will be able, until December 20, to submit their application online on the Sports Laval website or in person (by appointment) by providing proof of income and residence. Beforehand, families will have to confirm with the sports club concerned the procedure for reimbursing the subsidy.
The pilot project will be re-evaluated at the end of the year to analyze its sustainability.
For details of the program as well as the list of eligible sports visit www.sportslaval.qc.ca
