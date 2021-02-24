Laval's Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) has begin vaccination against COVID-19 for citizens born in 1936 and before in accordance with government directives in three shopping centres.
To make your appointment to be vaccinated visit Quebec.ca/vaccinCOVID. This is the quickest method. If you are unable to do this online or are having difficulty, ask a loved one or call 1 877 644-4545.
A person accompanying a citizen of 85 years and over can also be vaccinated, if they meet the criteria established by the government, namely: are 70 years of age and over; present 3 days a week or more in support of a loved one over 85; are the only accompanying person per citizen over 85 years old.
The recently delivered Pfizer vaccines will also make it possible to continue vaccination in residences for the elderly (RPA) across the island. Other age groups will be vaccinated according to the order identified by the government and the number of doses that the CISSS Laval will receive. Visit Québec.ca / vaccinCOVID to follow the vaccination sequence planned in our region.
Locations of mass vaccination centers in Laval:
In the west at the Mega Centre Notre-Dame along Highway 13; in the centre at Quartier Laval near Place Bell and Cégep Montmorency; and to the east at SmartCentres Laval Est, at the intersection of Papineau and the 440. Each of the mass vaccination centres will vaccinate 800 to 1,000 people per day, seven days a week. They will be open for 12 hours per day.
Citizens who will be vaccinated must have in their possession proof of identity and residence in Laval. A five-stage process will be offered to citizens: a quick registration; a brief assessment and vaccination consent; a healthcare professional will identify you again to ensure you are the correct person; the vaccine is administered; in order to observe a possible allergic reaction, a waiting period of 15 minutes is necessary, or longer if required.
Vaccination began on December 23 at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital with employees of CHSLDs, intermediate resources and RPA. Then, in January 2021, the staff of the CISSS Laval completed the vaccination of all users in public CHSLDs.
This major campaign requires manpower, and the CISSS Laval is looking to fill several positions to contribute to this important COVID-19 vaccination campaign. People with different skills, including administrative and coordination staff can consult the website jecontribuecovid19.gouv.qc.ca.
