Laval restricts pot sales, production

Laval has two new cannabis-related bylaws after council adopted the guidelines the city has been working on for about a year.
One concerns sales and production, the other related to odors stemming from cannabis production.
The city is establishing strict zones for points of sale of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) as well as for the production of cannabis on its territory. The bylaw demands, among other things, respect of white zones, that is, a zone with a minimal 305-metre distance between points of sale and educational establishments or Maison de jeunes. The law goes beyond Quebec’s minimum requirement of 250-meters.
Sales are also excluded from zones close to school construction projects and in proximity to vacant lots that “could” welcome school construction. Opening of new SQDC branches is only authorized in certain commercial zones, principally on main arteries authorized for retail sales.
The bylaw on odours related to the production aims to not expose residents to the olfactory nuisance related to the growth and storage of cannabis. Production is strictly permitted in certain industrial zones and on small surface areas in four agricultural zones and far from residential neighborhoods. The new production sites must be outfitted with a certified system to eliminate odors stemming from cannabis growing.
The city is reminding people that rules of consumption on its territory are under the Quebec Cannabis Regulation Act and prohibits use of cannabis in all interior and exterior public spaces, including on public roadways and at events. On the territory, the usage of cannabis is prohibited on beaches, green spaces, in parks and in large outdoor spaces like the Centre de la nature.
To know more about the new bylaw visit www.laval.ca.
