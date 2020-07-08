Laval relaunch

The city of Laval tabled its Economic Recovery Plan last week, a dual-approach to support entrepreneurs and businesses in the delicate transition to a post-pandemic economy.
Like all Quebec cities, Laval has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic toll is palpable, with some 60 percent of Laval companies in a situation of financial insecurity ranging from “variable” to “strong” (according to Statistics Canada data for the Montreal Metropolitan Community. What’s more, the unemployment rate rose from 4.1 percent in February 2020 to 14.2 percent in May, including a 34 percent drop in part time jobs. according to the Institut de la statistique du Québec.
Some of the findings in the plan, include potential for 20- to 25 percent of businesses to close, firms having difficulty recruiting personnel thanks to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).
The plan is built upon two main pillars: stimulating Laval’s economy to immediately create wealth, and develop structuring projects that have a ripple effect on the economy of tomorrow.
“On the one hand, the urgency to act to support businesses: the city is working hard to provide direct assistance to those affected by the current situation” says executive committee member Stéphane Boyer. “On the other hand, as new paradigms emerge (social distancing, ecological transition, food and medical autonomy, automation), we need to fundamentally rethink our ways of thinking and doing in order to seize the opportunities offered.”
The city is budgeting $20 million for the plan, in four areas for intervention:
Support and strategic support – direct financial assistance to businesses – and strategic interventions with companies); Responsible buying – food autonomy and virtual currency;
Structural projects – e.g. Cité de la Biotech; Economic intelligence – e.g. collaborative platform.
The Recovery Plan will span 18 to 24 months, and is the first milestone in strategic planning, consistent with the principles of sustainable development.
Read more at: https://lavaleconomique.com/assets/docs/documents/134/plan-de-relance-economique-juillet-2020-288.pdf
