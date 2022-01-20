Laval PTI reaches $1.4 billion

Laval will invest almost $1.4 billion on more than 170 projects and programs over the next three years, 159 of which will be launched or continued in 2022.
Mega pool, parks, police station, water and road infrastructure: It adds up fast, as per Laval’s record 2022-2024 three-year capital expenditure program (PTI).
“The filing of the PTI is a unique moment since it highlights the priorities of our administration,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer, the program maximizing use of funds and reserves and controlling the level of borrowing, the city prioritizing cash payments for fixed assets, using funds, reserves and some government transfers to invest in priority projects.
The city will also begin presenting future projects that may be included in the PTI this year, or in the near future, separately, which it insists is more transparent for citizens and allows more agile PTI management.
The $1,379,284,400 is divided into $399.8 million in 2022, $510.7 million in 2023 and $468.7 million in 2024. In all, 48% of investments will be allocated to infrastructure development and the balance to protection and rehabilitation of assets and operational support.
Community infrastructure is allocated $116.2 million: for the construction of the Eastern sector service center and the Simonne-Monet-Chartrand community centre, renovation of André-Benjamin-Papineau house, repairing the Germaine-Guèvremont library and developing cultural infrastructure. The long-awaited aquatic complex, along with tennis and basketball court upgrades and other sports infrastructure get $140.2 million, and $110.9 million is earmarked for parks.
New police and fire services infrastructure, including the Western Police Station, Fire Station 1, as well as fleet additions, equipment and IT upgrades are budgeted $125.3 million, with $8.6 million allocated to traffic calming measures.
An envelope of $58.9 million is set aside for acquiring and enhancing natural environments, of which $20.7 million will be used this year. The sum covers development and restoration of public spaces and shorelines – including Baigneurs, Goélands and Quatre-Vents – development of the La Source woods and the acquisition of land, particularly for the green and blue network. Planting to combat heat islands gets $24.2 million.
The development and construction of ecocentres and the deployment of collections is allocated $16.7 million, while $4.4 million is earmarked for other environmental measures, such as energy saving initiatives in municipal buildings.
Roadway and sidewalk repair get $67.3 million along with bridges, overpasses and culverts, and $201.0 million for traffic lights, LED lighting, signage, configuration, urbanization and street development. Active transit, particularly preferential bus measures along le Corbusier and the bike path network, get $24.5 million.
The city will spend $24.1 million on water infrastructure projects and reservoirs, with $155.3 million invested in rehabilitation of pipes, overflow controls, and renovation of drinking water and wastewater treatment plants.
More details about the PTI will soon be available online at https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/budget-de-lannee-en-cours.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.