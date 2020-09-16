Laval policing: your view

Laval Police (SPL) have launched two consultations with citizens to hear their vision of police work and their experiences with police in Quebec’s third largest city.
Part of a series of measures to improve relations with minority residents and the general population announced in July by Laval Mayor Marc Demers and city director Jacques Ulysse in the wake of widespread protests against police brutality and racial profiling in the United States, Canada and elsewhere.
That announcement also came on the heels of the appearance of a YouTube video showing the aggressive arrest of a young black man in Laval that quickly went viral, earning denouncements from many quarters.
At the time, Demers, a retired Laval police officer, was asked if racial profiling exists within the Laval Police force, and he said “In my personal opinion yes, it exists at different levels,” adding that when witnessing it himself first hand he had “disapproved and denounced it.”
The virtual discussion groups, to be animated by the contracted firm l’Institut du Nouveau Monde, aim to create a portrait of the current situation to help fashion an action plan with the social sector and the city’s cultural communities.
To participate you must register for either of the 90-minute sessions: on September 18 from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. (French) and on September 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (English)
For more information visit www.repensonslaval.ca/dialogue-police
