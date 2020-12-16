Laval Police (SPL) are reshaping their department with a large deployment of new services, and a reorganization of its physical facilities and presence geared towards more proximity to citizens and new specialized squads.
All the changes will be implemented by 2023, with the redeployment of staff boosting field time by 20,000 hours, in addition to 40,000 hours of proactive work.
“The police department will innovate to be more visible, more accessible and more present on the ground” says SPL director Pierre Brochet. “Laval is a city in full growth, in full expansion, in full evolution. We will now have the agility to face the future and to go even further… ensuring the safety of Laval residents.”
The force will combine 20 intervention agents from various sections to form a new Prevention squad, a single team for a greater sharing of expertise, best practices and more in-depth knowledge of the needs of different neighbourhoods.
The city will have a Sexual Crimes squad to ensure better handling of complaints and support for victims, and address pimping, sexual assault, human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors head-on. The department will pair one of its investigators with an emotional support dog to help victims and will work closely with the Sex Crimes squad and on other sensitive interventions.
The new Azimut squad will work to counter criminal phenomena, public disorder, incivility and road and traffic safety issues. Azimut officers will work on specific issues with concrete action plans for a proactive response to citizen complaints. The first team will be in service by March 2021, the second team by September 2021, installed in the premises of neighborhood stations 1 and 4 at opposing ends of the city, but officers will be distributed across the island. Azimut will work closely with the Prevention Squad and Urgence sociale division.
Over the next three years, the Service will operate in two regions, reducing from eight to five facilities, including a new western Gendarmerie, facilitating service on an East-West axis and improving response time to emergency calls. In 2023, the Service will have five main facilities: Gendarmerie posts in the West and East ends, two Azimut posts at the eastern and western ends of the city, and an Investigation and Support Center.
Headquarters at the western Gendarmerie to be built on Curé-Labelle and inaugurated in fall 2023, will house the Intelligent Security Management Center, a floor entirely operating 24/7 in real-time, and includes the Emergency Measures Coordination Center, Police Operations Center, and the Intelligent Operational Watch Center.
Redeployment of neighborhood stations will be done gradually to ensure continuity of services. Stations 1 and 4 will accommodate the two new Azimut teams, while closure of neighborhood stations 2, 3, 5 and 6 will take place by spring 2022. Service counters will remain available to the population in each of the five SPL facilities with all services maintained.
“Nowadays, proximity is no longer just physical, and it is not qualified by the number of buildings” says Brochet. “The new offer is the result of in-depth reflection. We are a local police force and thanks to the innovations that will be implemented, we will be even more so.”
Next year a pilot project with Urgence sociale will see a team of social workers deployed on the road in patrol mode to intervene even more quickly in complex situations involving psychosocial issues, including mental health, and requiring adapted interventions, while stakeholders will continue to work closely with police and partners.
