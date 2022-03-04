Laval police are searching for 42-year-old man in connection with assault, confinement, uttering death threats and armed assault.
The incidents are reported to have taken place over a period of several months last year, the suspect, Rodly Ulysse, allegedly committing numerous acts of violence against the victim, with whom he was in a relationship. On December 14, while both parties were at the home of his relative, the suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the premises, beating her and injuring her with a makeshift object. The suspect also reportedly made death threats. The victim took advantage of a moment of inattention from the latter to flee and get help.
Ulysse is a 42-year-old French-speaking male. He has brown eyes, long brown braids and a short moustache and beard. Police say he may be found driving a grey 2009 Acura RDX with the license plate W77 SWV.
Anyone with information about Rodly Ulysse can communicate confidentially on the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL211215029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.