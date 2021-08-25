Laval police move on gun violence

Laval police (SPL) are doubling down on their efforts to quell the spate of shootings that have plagued Quebec’s third largest city over the last few months.
The SPL is going after firearms activity and organized crime, says Police Director Pierre Brochet at a press conference Wednesday morning after an increasing number of incidents, including shootings in the last two weeks in Saint rose, Vimont, Chomedey and a man shot dead last week in Laval-des-Rapides.
Deputy Mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer said “the response to such acts of violence is never a simple matter. That’s why we’re making sure we take action that will have an impact on the ground now, while continuing our longer-term efforts in education and prevention… Laval is a safe city and intends to remain so.”
The rise in gun activity is completely unacceptable and can’t be tolerated, Brochet said. “The phenomena of urban violence linked to firearms that we are currently facing requires the intensification of our actions on the ground and increased collaboration with other police services… this deserves immediate action.”
The city is investing $1.2 million, primarily into increased intelligence gathering capacity, boosting the manpower of the Équinoxe anti-gang squad on the ground.
“Over the last few months, we’re talking about street gangs, organized crime” said Brochet, adding
investigators are looking at all aspects from drugs and sexual exploitation to firearms and robbery, effectively doubling the Équinoxe team that's been around for seven years. “We will reinforce the presence on the ground” he reiterated, assuring Laval citizens that “the police are there for you.”
Like other Canadian mayors, Boyer said that Ottawa's latest attempt at gun control legislation put the onus on municipalities to get rid of handguns but lacked real power to stop the flow in Canadian cities. “Despite the concrete actions taken today by our administration, the fact remains that this issue has no borders” he added. “That is why we are working closely with the Ministry of Public Security, in order to is implementing a concerted regional approach.”
The city opposed the delegation of handgun control to municipalities proposed by the federal government in Bill C-21, which died on the order paper when the Trudeau government had Parliament dissolved to launch an election two years into its mandate. Yesterday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called for a complete handgun ban, also criticizing the federal attempt to download responsibility to cities in the legislation, which even staunch gun-control advocates criticized as weak.
