Laval Police carried out searches in connection with events involving firearms and street gangs that have occurred in recent months in Laval. As part of the searches, police arrested a suspect for breaking and entering and pointing a gun.
On November 22, another search took place in connection with these events and two individuals were arrested, and a 9mm caliber firearm was seized. In addition to two searches in less than three weeks, the Crimes Against the Person squad continues to investigate gun violence events that unfolded in the area recently.
The suspect facing charges of breaking and entering and pointing a weapon is 21-year-old Ayoub Machkour, who is currently in custody and returns to court today. Three searches were carried out in two residences and one vehicle, and resulted in the seizure of two bulletproof vests, an air pistol and other evidence.
Anyone with information is invited to contact Police confidentially via the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and citing file LVL 210728026.
