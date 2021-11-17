Laval Police are launching the second ‘sharing tree’ initiative to ask residents to offer a gift to a disadvantaged child. The Arbre du partage Christmas campaign runs for one month and helps make the holiday special for children in need.
Residents who wish to participate need simply visit Laval Police headquarters at 2911 boul. Chomedey and choose a sticker indicating the choice of gifts (with a minimal cost of $30) of a child that was pre-selected by the school they attend according to their family’s financial situation.
The gift must be placed in a gift bag and returned to the station by December 12. Police volunteers will then proceed to distribute the gifts on December 18.
