A standoff with police ended early this morning after an Auteuil resident barricaded himself in his home for more than 12 hours.
Several blocks of des Laurentides was cordoned off early Wednesday morning as the Laval tactical squad made its way into the home to apprehend the resident, who was transported to hospital for psychological evaluation.
The man reportedly made no threats, nor brandished any weapons said Laval police, adding he was apparently distressed following a visit by two bailiffs on Tuesday. That meeting led to a call to police by the bailiffs who arrived to find the man refusing to leave his property.
There are no reported injuries in the incident.
