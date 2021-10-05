Laval Police have arrested two suspects linked to multiple fire events that occurred on the evening of September 28 in Fabreville.
On September 28 at the end of the evening, a call was made to 911 regarding a fire inside a garbage container in the parking lot of a business located on Dagenais Boulevard West. Police and firefighters went to the scene.
Four other fires were reported within a one hour period, including a door on a Buddhist temple, and a tire outside another business.
At the time of the events, elements made it possible for investigators to locate the two suspects who were not far from the scene.
Jacob Côté, 18, and Mathieu Mongeau, 21, were arrested and interviewed by investigators.
They appeared at the Laval courthouse last Wednesday to face charges of arson.
The two suspects remain in detention and will be back in court this week.
Anyone who has information concerning these events can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or via 911.
