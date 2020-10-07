The city is partnering with the Centre de services scolaire de Laval (CSSL) to support young entrepreneurs.
The CSSL provides entrepreneurship training as part of its Lancement d’une entreprise program. In addition, through its Adult Education, Vocational Training and Business Service (SEAFPE), the CSSL enables youth and adults to achieve their academic goals and enter the labour market.
It is in this context that SEAFPE is promoting the RECRUES Community Laval initiative, which brings together regional leaders in socio-economic development and the business community who accompany and support a group of about a dozen young entrepreneurs from various sectors on the territory for 5 years.
The program has two objectives: to promote entrepreneurship to young students through lectures and testimonials from RECRUES participants, and to optimize the support provided to participants by partners.
Under the agreement, the CSSL will focus on mobilizing partners, setting the broad directions for the initiative, and coordinating activities and training. For its part, the city will foster networking among RECRUES entrepreneurs and offer them support services from a dedicated advisor, free training workshops, two free networking events, profiles displayed at the city’s Carrefour des entrepreneurs, as well as tickets for regional entrepreneurship activities.
