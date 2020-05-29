Laval opens day camps

Day camp is open in Laval this summer.
The city announced that its day camps will welcome children from June 29 to August 14, 2020 with an adjusted format to comply with Santé publique guidelines.
Running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., city camps will accommodate children aged 6 to 12. Daycare service this year will be replaced by extended opening hours and camper-facilitator ratios have been revised: For 6-year-olds: one facilitator per group of 5 campers; For 7- and 8-year-olds: one facilitator per group of 7; For children aged 9 to 12: one facilitator per group of 10 young people.
“This new offer makes it possible to ensure the safety of campers and our staff, without neglecting the playful aspect, which is always at the heart of the day camp mission” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. “Despite the constraints, we want to make sure we provide children with an entertaining summer, even if it will be different.”
Registration begin on June 10 at noon, and registrations will be exclusively online with credit card payment. It is possible to join a waiting list if all places are filled at the time of registration. (By the beginning of the registration period, it is highly recommended that you have created or updated your family file on inscriptions.laval.ca.)
Day camps will operate based on compliance with the four Santé publique guidelines: Maintain physical distance of two meters between children and organize the physical environment to promote the maintenance of this distance between all individuals; prefer outdoor sites for of activities and limit the use of indoor premises to rain only, while respecting the maximum number of participants per locale to respect physical distance; minimize direct and indirect contact between individuals, including by scheduling activities and games limiting the sharing of material between participants (balloons, balls, pencils, brushes, scissors, costumes, etc.); and strictly apply hygiene measures, including cleaning and disinfecting premises, equipment, furnishings and sanitary facilities, and personal hygiene routines, including hand-washing of participants and staff.
For more information visit the municipal day camp (French-only) page as the situation may evolve: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/camps-de-jour-municipaux.aspx
