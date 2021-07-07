As residents in Quebec’s third largest city go into summer vacation mode, the city's six declared candidates for mayor and their respective council candidates for the November municipal elections are going into summer electoral mode. The door knocking and barbecuing campaigns have already begun in what appears to be a colourful and eventful race.
This after a few years of turmoil which saw mass defections from the ruling Mouvement lavallois, and an ongoing recycling of members, some with past memberships in almost every party in Laval over the last few years; withdrawals over ethics charges, UPAC references, allegations of illegal email list migrations and fake social media profiles weaponized to troll opponents; a momentous by-election, and all coming through the pandemic with most parties embracing a newfound love of non-partisanship.
Mouvement lavallois leader and Deputy Mayor Stéphane Boyer is vice-president of the city’s powerful executive committee. Tasked with Laval’s post-pandemic recovery, Boyer has been the face and voice of the administration for much of the last year, and more so lately adorning a flurry of good-news announcements from the city. Boyer’s candidacy surprised no one, but what did was the lack of other ML candidates for the job, as Saint-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour was largely seen as a prime contender. Dufour backed off immediately after Boyer’s announcement and subsequently announced she would not seek re-election municipally. What was surprising was Boyer’s official announcement of his candidacy and leadership of the party, in English as well as French. Leading a team of 19 candidates to date, Boyer also declared willingness to include opposition members on committees and extended a hand of non-partisanship which has been noticeably lacking in council over the last few years.
https://mouvementlavallois.org
Michel Trottier wears multiple hats as city councillor for Marc-Aurèle Fortin, Parti Laval leader and leader of the Official Opposition. A retired school principal serving his second city council term, Trottier is seeking to move into the mayor’s office after returning to council taking the much-contested ballot in the MAF by-election defeating the administration’s star candidate Bruny Surin. Trottier has 13 candidates to date, a solid and established youth wing and some new and polished English skills to contest the election armed with his long-held position and mantra calling for tax relief and more investment in local services and infrastructure, eschewing large-scale pricey municipal vanity projects. Trottier’s party is to date the sole party with English webpage content.
Vimont councillor Michel Poissant is a former member of the ruling ML and then Action Laval, leaving the latter to launch his own party Laval Citoyens and running candidates in 15 districts so far. Known for his frank talk and a strong record on issues related to finance and governance, Poissant is a CPA with 30 years of business experience, specifically in the investment activity of the FTQ Solidarity Fund.
Pierre Anthian is a former Laval-des-Rapides councillor and member of ruling ML and has founded Ma ville maintenant. A harsh critic of the ML party and administration, Anthian says he was solicited by all opposition parties as a city council candidate and will not run candidates against those he feels are doing a good job, offering a 16-point program of bold proposals on everything from parceling out public agricultural land to all Laval residents to advocating for a children’s hospital.
https://www.mavillemaintenant.org
Following the sudden departure of Sonia Baudelot last week, Action Laval quickly rebranded itself Équipe Sophie Trottier announcing its choice for mayoralty candidate. An employee of the Office québécois de la langue française, Sophie Trottier is a long-time civil servant trained in communications and social work. Action Laval has 17 candidates to date.
Nicolas Lemire is author of the popular Laval blog Pas le maire de laval where he takes a cheeky but meticulous and positive approach to urban issues. With a decidedly ecological and progressive urban planning bent, Lemire is a “promoter of ideas and not egos,” a reasoned voice in a sea of local social media typically dominated by anti-“pissiklab” rants and populist bleating. With an ambitious policy-based approach and a Tout est possible manifesto, Lemire is ready to heap sincere praise on politicos when deserved, and lob respectful derision when warranted.
