Laval marks organ donation week

Laval is throwing its support behind the campaign to increase organ donation awareness as part of National Organ and Tissue Donation Week.
All this week, Laval city hall will be illuminated in green, the color of the ribbon that represents the cause, and Mayor Marc Demers made a symbolic gesture by raising the flag in the image of the green ribbon at city hall.
In the pandemic context, organ donation is more important than ever, as it is a concrete life-saving measure: just one organ donation can save up to eight lives and can vastly improve the health of up to 20 people.
Quebec has a whole has work to do to raise awareness: a 2018 survey showed 70% of Quebecers agree to donate their organs, but barely half (54%) have actually taken the necessary steps to ensure that this will be done after their death. Transplant-Québec reminds the public that the easiest way to sign up for an organ donation agreement is to sign the sticker on their health insurance card or register with one of the consent registers. Donors should also inform their loved ones about their decision.
While many people understand this, repeated campaigns and efforts still fall short of emphasizing the significance of discussions with loved ones, which is often crucial to the process. It is often at the time of death that uninformed family members may object to the harvesting of organs, even if consent was given via a sticker on a Medicare card. The precious moments lost to emotional deliberations at a traumatic time can often be the difference between life and death for potential recipients on the waiting lists.
Learn more about organ donation at www.ditesle.ca
Register your consent at https://www.quebec.ca/sante/don-de-sang-de-tissus-et-d-organes/don-d-organes-et-de-tissus/
