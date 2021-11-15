The CISSS Laval has announced the opening of appointments for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for residents aged 70 and over. The recommended interval between the last COVID-19 vaccine dose and the booster dose is six months or more.
An additional dose of the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people on dialysis, certain people with a weakened immune system, including those receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy; taking medication that affects their immune system; living with HIV who have a CD4 cell count lower than 500 / mm3 or who are not on treatment.
An additional dose is recommended for these individuals based on available immune response data and developments in the epidemiological situation. Studies show that these people have a higher risk of complications associated with COVID-19. They might also have less protection after two doses. Administering an additional dose, ideally of a messenger RNA vaccine, provides better protection against COVID-19 where there is widespread circulation of the Delta variant.
According to the CISSS, a COVID-19 booster dose is recommended for residents in residential, long-term care centres (CHSLDs) and private seniors’ residences (RPA); people living in settings with a high percentage of vulnerable older adults such as intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF), as well as certain religious communities; people age 80 and over living in the community; people age 70 to 79 living in the community may also receive a booster dose if they wish.
A booster dose is also recommended for those who were vaccinated only with the Janssen, AstraZeneca, or Covishield vaccine to increase their protection against COVID-19. Those 80 and over can register for a shot beginning tomorrow, November 16, followed by those 75 and over on November 18, and 70 and over on November 23. People who have received 2 doses of AstraZeneca or Covishield can begin making appointments for November 25.
