Laval has maintained its “AA” credit rating from Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings.
In a report released Monday, the rating firm, says a city statement, “confirms that the observable dynamism, the strong growth expected from the economic recovery as well as the City's rigorous financial management practices have been factors conducive to maintaining its rating. The report also highlights that the diversity of the territory's economic sectors tends to reduce the volatility of its economy.”
“Our sound management of public funds has allowed us to support local businesses as the pandemic hit several industries” says executive committee member Christine Poirier. “This good result reflects our commitment to propel Laval's business community to benefit from a robust economic recovery.”
“As every year, the Laval municipal administration is committed to being transparent in its investments and expenditures” reads the statement, “The S&P Global Ratings demonstrates that the City of Laval has the ability to meet its commitments by ensuring that the level of its debt remains predictable and under control.”
To view the S&P report visit https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/finances/rapport-cote-credit-2021.pdf
