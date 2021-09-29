Laval job creation leads region: report

Half of all jobs created in the greater metropolitan region have been in Laval according to the city’s second quarter economic report.
In terms of employment, there are over 18,000 Laval residents more employed than before the start of the pandemic, an increase of 8.7%. Job creation in Laval is responsible for this period for 50% of all new jobs in the Montreal region, while Laval represents about 10% of the population. For its part, the unemployment rate is down to 7.1% from 8.9% in the last quarter, below the metropolitan average.
“This is excellent news and confirms the positive trends seen at the start of the year” said deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer. “There is certainly more work to be done to support our entrepreneurs, but these numbers demonstrate the positive impact our economic stimulus measures have had during the worst of the crisis.”
In terms of investments, Laval started the year strong. For the first two quarters, the value of permits issued reached more than $757 million, about $ 10 million more than the first two quarters of 2019 and 2020 combined.
With a dynamic job market and exceptional investments, says Boyer, Laval is well positioned for a strong economic recovery.
View the quarterly report (in French): https://laval.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d7d4ab7a9541e858967ebdb1f&id=0324e2469e&e=29c68e4749
