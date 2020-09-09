Laval in Early Warning Mode

Laval holds the distinction of being one of Quebec’s first socio-health regions to be labeled in Early Warning mode, the day the Quebec government announced a new colour-coded system to classify the state of COVID-19 in each region and determine pre-defined health network and public safety responses.
With 6434 cases (an increase of 27 over the weekend), Ile Jésus earned the Yellow code, just as Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters on Tuesday that the second level, Yellow Early warning, “is the first alarm signal. It means transmission is growing and we have to double our efforts.”
Just as the situation can be different from region to region, so can the response, especially given how the population will not always follow the public health guidelines to the same degree.
The progressive regional alert and intervention system defines additional measures to be taken as needed to ensure public safety in each of Quebec’s regions as government action in the coming months will focus on limiting health, social and economic impacts of COVID 19; protecting the most vulnerable; and avoiding healthcare system overload.
Alert levels are established on the basis of recommendations by public health authorities taking account of the epidemiological situation, transmission control, and healthcare system capacity.
If it becomes necessary to raise the level of intervention to slow the spread of the virus, implemented measures will depend on the alert level.
Four alert levels have been defined with commensurate interventions.
Level 1–Vigilance requires constant attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Weak community spread requires dictated basic measures followed in all settings (physical distancing, respiratory etiquette, handwashing, etc.). Other measures may apply for specific activities and settings.
Level 2–Early Warning is required as soon as transmission of the virus starts to grow. Basic measures will be strengthened, and further action taken to promote and encourage compliance, i.e. more inspections and greater crowd control in various venues to facilitate physical distancing.
Level 3–Moderate Alert brings in new measures targeting specific sectors of activity and settings where transmission risk is deemed higher. These sectors and settings will be subject to selective restrictions, prohibitions and closures.
Level 4–Maximum Alert includes targeted and more restrictive measures that could extend to prohibiting non-essential activities in situations where risk cannot be sufficiently contained, while avoiding as much as possible, generalized confinement experienced during the first wave of the pandemic.
