Laval holds diversity summit

Laval will host a virtual summit on ethnocultural diversity and inclusion next month.
On April 22 the city will present actions taken by the city to “promote social harmony” on its territory, where immigrants represent 28.5% of the total population. Taking into account the second generation, more than half (51.3%) of Laval residents are immigrants.
The virtual meeting, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., hosted by Radio-Canada radio personality Rébecca Makonnen will offer “an unprecedented presentation of inspiring lectures and capsules aimed at mobilizing citizens around the issues and major trends raised by immigration, inclusion and ethnocultural diversity not only in Laval, but also in other modern cities.”
The Summit will also unveil the city’s Guidelines for Immigration and Ethnocultural Diversity which addresses cross-cultural issues as well as issues of service delivery and adaptation to citizens, ”to promote the reception and sustainable settlement on our territory of citizens from immigrant backgrounds.”
“Our urban growth linked to international mobility offers a unique opportunity to affirm the city’s commitment to solidarity, welcoming and inclusiveness to all” said Mayor Marc Demers.
“It affirms our intercultural approach, inclusion and citizen participation to promote a harmonious life together.”
This event focusing on diversity and inclusion will be presented in French only, but guests will be able to respond to questions presented in English.
For more information visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/sommet-diversite-ethnoculturelle-inclusion-laval.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.