Laval gives high marks for Quebec budget

The Quebec budget got high marks all around from the Mayor of Laval Tuesday. Stéphane Boyer welcomed the 2022-2023 budget with investments that “correspond to municipal priorities.”
Social housing is a major file for the new mayor, and the investment of $347 million for housing will make it possible to deliver a hundred new affordable housing units in Laval, while the $52.3 million for renovation of low-cost housing will contribute to the rehabilitation of Laval's aging low-rent housing stock.
Today's announcement is a step in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go in order to sustainably improve the housing conditions of Laval residents, particularly in the context of the scarcity of available housing and the increase rents says Boyer. "The housing crisis requires innovative solutions; we must think outside the box. This is why the Mayor of Longueuil, Catherine Fournier, and I will be holding a housing summit next August in collaboration with the Union des municipalités de Québec and the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal. “
As the impacts of the pandemic on public transit network ridership are still being felt, the Boyer administration is particularly enthusiastic about the additional support of $393 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada to support public transit agencies
The government’s investment of some $888 million over 5 years to improve support for the overall mission of community organizations in several sectors is also good news for the city which made increased support for community organizations an item on its budget wish list. "This helping hand is excellent news for Laval community organizations, which do essential work on the ground. This aid is in perfect harmony with the orientations of our administration.”
Boyer also lauded the additional spending to fight climate change and accelerate Quebec's transition to a lower carbon economy, injections of additional amounts for the cultural sector, cash for the bio-food sector and investments in increasing the productivity of the economy in this post-pandemic era.
