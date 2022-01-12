Laval first responders service begins

Laval now has its own first responders system.
A year in the making, beginning this year Laval firefighters will act as Level 1 (PR-1) first responders and be deployed throughout the territory as part of the collective agreement the city signed with the Association des pompiers de Laval last summer.
Firefighters will take priority calls to respond to sudden cardiac arrest or anaphylactic shock.
Currently, some 1,600 calls are received for this type of medical priority with the intervention of firefighters as first responders saving as many lives as possible, since it is estimated that the response time of prehospital care workers will be improved throughout the territory.
The arrival of firefighters on the scene is estimated at 3 to 6 minutes, while Urgences-Santé paramedics have a larger territory to serve and thus a longer response time. All Laval firefighters were trained as of last fall, and the service will be deployed in stages in consultation with Urgences-Santé. “Laval residents can count on more than 280 certified first responders to intervene in terms of pre-hospital emergency care,” said Sandra Desmeules, member of the executive committee responsible for public security last summer, when the 2019-2024 collective agreement was inked.
The first responder Level 1 service is meant to sustain victims until Urgences-Santé paramedics arrive. “The implementation of this large-scale project considerably changes the way we intervene, and this transformation required colossal efforts” said Laval fire chief Patrick Taillefer. “Everything is now in place for the first responder service to be rolled out gradually. More lives will be saved, which strengthens the primary mission of the Service de sécurité incendie de la Ville de Laval.”
