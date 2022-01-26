Laval is postponing the two payment deadlines for property taxes.
In the wake of the ongoing health crisis and its impact on citizens' finances, the city announced today that tax payments will be made according to the following schedule: Payment of the first instalment, originally scheduled for March 23, is postponed to June 15 2022, and the second instalment, originally scheduled for June 21, is postponed to September 13.
"The effects of the pandemic continue to be felt by many Laval families” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “We therefore wish to offer them a concrete measure that will allow them to benefit from a few months of respite to better plan their budgets. This boost also applies to Laval companies.”
Property tax bills will be mailed to all taxpayers during the week of February 21. Last year, while a large number of pandemic-related calming measures were deployed, the two payment deadlines were also delayed. This year’s property tax hikes are pegged at 1.9%, and a rate of $0.7252 per $100 valuation for single family homes. Non-residential buildings are subject to a rate of $2.6016 per $100.
To learn more about your tax bill, deadlines and how to pay, visit
https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/where-and-when-do-i-pay-my-taxes.aspx
