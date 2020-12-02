Laval employees make record donation

Despite the virtual nature of its campaign and the obvious challenges of reaching out to people and soliciting funds during a pandemic, Laval’s annual Centraide campaign reached a new record last week. City employees and retirees donated $371,577to Centraide, monies collected from employees, retirees and elected officials as well as corporate donations.
“Community organizations in the heart of our neighbourhoods are vital resources to support the most vulnerable among us” said Mayor Marc Demers. Each year, more than 25 Laval organizations receive Centraide support to accomplish their mission, and since 1998, the city has been mobilizing its employees and retirees to give back to the community.
