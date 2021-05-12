Men are often wrongly portrayed as strong and insensitive, and for many, coming to terms with having a problem can be difficult, as they believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness, when in fact the opposite is true: Recognizing that things are not going well is a strength and asking for help demonstrates courage and wisdom.
Quebec men are over-represented in many of the principle causes of death in Quebec: (accidents, suicides, tumors, cardiovascular disease, etc.); are proportionally less likely than women to have a family doctor or receive general psychosocial services in a CLSC; and it is recognized that perinatal, family and children’s services benefit by being adapted to support more involvement of fathers.
Quebec statistics show that men are increasingly consulting frontline services, but numbers remain low, meaning their physical and psychological health needs are not being met.
That’s why Laval’s integrated health and social services centre (CISSS Laval) has launched a new initiative to help men. An online Men's Health and Well-being platform offers information on different aspects of men’s lifestyles, psychological and physical health, with links to local resources available to help.
The platform and all its content, as well as the self-evaluation tool is in French only. “We are currently working on the translation of the contents” CISSS spokeseperson Judith Goudreau told The Suburban, adding that “everything will be online this summer.”
The platform allows men to take a self-assessment of their health and well-being, and corresponds to the way men search for information according to a recent survey, allowing them to articulate what they feel, then access the resources they need while protecting their anonymity.
From anxiety, feelings of hopelessness and isolation, to medical issues, sexual difficulties and poverty, helping men requires a different approach says a CISSS statement. “They have to accept and admit that they might need support. Then a request for help or a consultation with a specialist may be necessary. These steps are often difficult to take.” Moreover, the impact of the pandemic on men’s mental and physical health should not be underestimated, as it has accentuated isolation and men often have a less present social network.
A local working committee for men’s well-being brings together partner organizations from diverse sectors to collaborate and offer solutions and services, and includes representatives from the CISSS, the local network of family doctor groups, the Centre de service scolaire de Laval, the city, and various community organizations offering dedicated services for men.
Visit the page (currently in French only): https://www.lavalensante.com/sbeh/
Take a self assessment (currently in French only): https://www.lavalensante.com/sbeh/auto-evaluation/
