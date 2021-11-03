Today will be rough for Laval bus users.
Plan your commute because Laval bus drivers are going on strike. The Syndicat des chauffeurs et chauffeuses d’autobus of the Société de transport de Laval announced this one-day strike last week.
The STL says reduced schedules will be maintained according to the Essential Services Act during peak hours to minimize additional traffic congestion on public roads.
Today, STL buses will be in service only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The service that will be offered during these condensed hours is likely to be very busy. Outside of these hours, there will be no regular bus service in Laval.
Paratransit service is maintained throughout the day. The announced times indicate the departures at the beginning of the line, so buses can run a little beyond the announced end time in order to complete their journey. Bus service is also cancelled all day on all integrated school lines "C"; all lines of seniors' residences "R", and the Illumi Shuttle.
STL management is encouraging the population to opt for active transport and carpooling for their travels, and to postpone non-essential travel to another day. “If you have to take the bus,” reads a statement, “plan for delays.”
For more information visit STLaval.ca/greve.
