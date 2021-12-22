Laval budget nears $1 billion mark

Laval’s annual budget is creeping ever closer to the $1 billion mark, as the administration presents its budget for 2022 which amounts to $969.9 million, a 4.3% increase over last year.
Priorities for the next fiscal year are focused mainly on “improving the safety of Laval citizens and city employees, optimizing services to citizens, maintaining sound environmental practices, an enhanced citizen experience and the pursuit of exemplary financial management” says a city statement.
The 2022-2024 three-year capital expenditure program (PTI) has not been finalized and will be concluded in January 2022.
The city has kept property tax increases to 1.9%, below the inflation threshold, for the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. That’s owing to what Mayor Stéphane Boyer calls “rigorous management of the City's finances… This is quite a feat, considering the sharp rise in the rate of inflation. This fiscal year was developed with a very specific objective, namely that of limiting the financial impact on residents while covering our major priorities for the city.”
The city is injecting $1.7 million into police services in particular to fight against pimping, organized crime and gun violence, while more than $200,00 supports the Laval Police Nouveau regard initiative which addresses issues of equity, inclusion and diversity in institutional practices. Protection against occupational illnesses will be strengthened for firefighters with acquisition of an emulsifying agent to absorb carbon molecules from combustion and greatly reduce smoke and the impacts on firefighter health. The city is also financing a post-traumatic program for its police and fire safety services as well as 911.
In 2022, $600,000 will go towards the city’s first participatory budget, and $2.5 million is planned for the Rénovation Québec Program so that it is maintained and improved.
The environment envelope continues to expand, with the fight against heat islands intensified by $600,000 allocated to a planting program, $200,000 to implement strategies to save drinking water and pesticide alternatives, and the city will provide support to environmental organizations to the tune of $500,000. The 2022 budget also provides for $800,000 to optimize existing collections and $500,000 to complete the second phase of organic waste collection. Finally, $1.8 million is allocated for the commissioning of Laval’s eco-centres and $1.3 million for the transport of recyclable materials. The city will also maintain the subsidy programs for rain barrels, reuseable diapers, electric bicycles and electric heat conversion.
Snow removal gets $1.9 million in improvements and $1.7 million will be spent on dynamic management of alternative parking. Traffic calming measures next year include more speed displays, and the addition of six new BIXI stations.
The budget for the 55th Final of the Quebec Games, initially scheduled for 2020, will be $2 million, and take place next year.
