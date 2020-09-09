The official opposition wants tighter reigns on the city’s $1 billion-plus Triennial Capital Program (TCP). The city said no.
Last month Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle asked the administration for council to obtain a quarterly follow-up progress report on the amounts spent and current or future modifications. The motion was rejected by the Mouvement Lavalois administration at the September council meeting, with ML councillors countering that the information is not always available in real time.
That’s “frankly worrisome” said Larochelle, as the TCP 2020-2022 represents more than $1 billion in project and program spending.
Executive committee member responsible for finances Stéphane Boyer says the administration is looking at improvements to the budgetary process and that Larochelle’s concerns can be part of that discussion, adding there will be a presentation to all elected officials and that the changes required go further than the resolution.
Mayor Marc Demers said budgetary changes above $200,000 are presented to council, “something that is not always the case in larger cities” in a drive to transparency, adding that disparity in numbers over the course of a project in the TCP is mostly due to evaluations over three or four years, “and is a global envelope determined by the services.”
Larochelle said “since I was first elected the only information we ever received after the budget is about every six months we are told this is generally what was spent on something.” Modifications made during the year to the PTY add up by the dozen says a Parti Laval statement. “During the September City council alone, there were four of them. These repetitive changes make it difficult, if not impossible, for an elected official to follow the evolution of the TCP adopted annually in December.”
Larochelle said the measure is important considering the 2019 C.D. Howe Institute report on Canadian cities highlighted the lack of clarity in the budget process and financial statements of several major Canadian cities including Laval, and the city’s executive committee recommended four projects not planned at the time of the adoption of the TCP since January
“How can we govern the city if we have no idea where we’re headed?” asks Larochelle. “The information we demand is not only legitimate, but essential for informed decision making! It consists of compiling the information that each Department Manager needs to have on hand and to present it to the elected officials every three months. When the Demers administration implies that this information does not exist, that does not reassure me, on the contrary, I am seriously worried about how the city is currently being managed.”
Official opposition leader Michel Trottier says when asking the city for the necessary basic information to decision making, “we are told that it will take months, even years for a reform of the systems to give this type of information. This is unacceptable,” adding, “There is a world of difference between what is approved in December and one year later.
“We’re not talking about minute details, about schedules, about projects that cost $22,000” Larochelle told council. “We’re talking about the largest departments and largest projects” in a TCP over $1 billion. “Every director has this information about the degree of advancement of a project, and how much has been spent so far. If they don’t, we have a problem” he said, adding that the executive committee should have it as well, as should Laval’s Auditor-General.
“We are talking about a simple document with this info that already exists. We’re not asking them to invent information.”
Larochelle’s motion was defeated 11-7.
