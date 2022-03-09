La Ruche sets up in Laval

The city and non-profit crowdfunding specialist La Ruche have reached an agreement to set up a new service point for their platform on the island. Thanks to this partnership, Laval private or social economy businesses that are starting up or growing will now have access to a 100% Quebec platform and specialized support.
La Ruche is a non-profit organization and a crowdfunding solution whose mission is to promote projects that stimulate the economy, influence and vitality of Quebec regions. Since its creation, La Ruche has raised more than $23 million in crowdfunding where it is active, creating close to $40 million in total spinoffs. La Ruche innovates through its human support, to which more than 460 ambassadors contribute, its additional funding programs and its regional approach.
A resource from La Ruche will be dedicated to the Laval region to support businesses on the island in the development of their crowdfunding campaign in collaboration with the city’s economic development team. In addition to being one more tool in Laval's portfolio of financial tools, La Ruche Laval will be a unique showcase that will allow companies to publicize their project and test the market.
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer says the agreement will further support the entrepreneurial community. “One of the main issues for our companies, particularly those in start-ups or those wishing to test or start a new project, remains capitalization. The addition of La Ruche Laval will facilitate access to a down payment and therefore act as an important lever in the search for financing.”
Entrepreneurs are invited to consult the La Ruche platform to benefit from its services or to communicate with one of Laval's financing experts.
To learn more visit https://laruchequebec.com/
To find out about available financing visit lavaleconomique.com/en/financing, or contact Annie Lafreniere a.lafreniere@laval.ca and Joseph Khoury j.khoury@laval.ca
