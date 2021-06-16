Two local entrepreneurs have distinguished themselves in a province-wide entrepreneurial competition.
The 23rd Desjardins Grand Prix Gala of the Défi OSEntreprendre awarded Ana-Maria Avram Dumaresq of AMAD first place in the Business Services category and Kym Bélisle of Centre Physi-K second place in the Personal Services category.
AMAD Consultante en rémunération globale, works with executives to move from strategy to execution more quickly, and thanks to her adaptability and diversified expertise, integrates the internal team of her clients in order to provide the necessary support, saving time and costs of hiring as well as several fixed costs of a permanent resource.
Centre Physi-K is a gymnastics and cheerleading centre in the heart of Laval, dedicated to developing and promoting self-confidence and fulfillment through personalized training.
Among the 2,000 entrepreneurs registered this year for the challenge from all regions of Quebec, the two Laval women stood out in the two most popular categories of the competition, says acting Mayor and candidate Stéphane Boyer. “Not only did these women launch their business in a remarkable year, but they also earned a place in the two most popular categories. We can certainly draw inspiration from their passion and audacity to continue to surpass ourselves and innovate in our territory.”
The Défi is a major Quebec movement that promotes the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants annually; from young people in elementary school to university, as well as business launchers. It is deployed and rooted at the local, regional and national levels.
