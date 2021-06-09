Kudos for library shift, despite dearth of English services

The city picked up a Plume d’Or for the digital shift in the cultural programming of its library network last month, the prize awarded at the virtual Gala of the Association des communicateurs municipaux du Québec.
During the pandemic the city libraries accelerated their shift towards 100% digital programming including a YouTube channel and transforming their conferences into video clips accessible free of charge and around the clock.
“Access to entertainment for all Laval families was an essential need” says Mayor Marc Demers, adding that it reflects “our commitment to dialogue with our citizens in order to better understand their vision of the city and better meet their needs.”
Left unsaid in the kudos and self-congratulations was the dearth of services available to English-speaking residents over recent months. Indeed, when the library announced it’s online programming for the first half of the year, it included some five dozen online activities for all ages and interests: coding, robotics, comic book creation, literature, music and nutrition. A varied and dynamic mix, none of it is offered in English and all special daily programming for spring break was in French only, whit not a single event or activity offered in English in months of scheduled events, including those related to Black History Month and city initiatives regarding multiculturalism.
Asked about the gaping chasm in services for a large element of the population, the city councillor responsible for libraries Aram Elagoz told The Suburban in February that he is not responsible for the language of activities and that residents should call 311 to complain, despite his public statement that the city “is once again expressing its commitment to making culture and knowledge more accessible to all Laval residents.”
Some critics say the lack of English programming on Laval’s platforms makes the city’s much-vaunted library network, save for using the physical facilities and borrowing books, irrelevant for thousands of citizens. Laval Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier says the city should try to do better. “Even if French is the official language, the city should make English-language content available in its digital offering, as it is the case in libraries.” Nor does the issue only concern libraries he says. “There are a lot of pages on Laval’s website that have not been translated. It is essential that citizens who do not speak French can be aware of municipal affairs.”
Deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer was also asked about the library network announcing a season chock full of mostly virtual activities for families and small children, some five dozen, with not a single minute offered in English. “The approach needs balance,” he said in April, adding that while francophones may fear for their culture and language in a sea of English, the city has English speakers who feel left out. “Personally, I am very open-minded about giving services in English” he said, adding he was unsure as to why the programming excluded anglophones. “I don’t know specifically what the issue was this year, maybe the activities were developed very quickly with the pandemic. But there’s a big English-speaking community in Laval and not to be included is just not acceptable.”
