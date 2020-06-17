Kits for youth

The city is donating 5000 toy kits to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds as well as recereational items for nearly 275 adolescents at the Centre jeunesse de Laval.
The $160,000 project is financed by the Fonds Place-du-Souvenir as part of the city’s child-friendly municipality initiative.
The health crisis with its accompanying social distancing and confinement measures have upended family life and deprived many children of important leisure and recreational opportunities.
The kits for children 6 to 12 years old consist of a ball, jump rope, magnifying glass, sidewalk chalk, a coloring book, crayons and 12 activity sheets developed in partnership with Les clubs 4-H du Québec and Promo-Santé Laval. They will be delivered to community organizations this month for distribution. The equipment dedicated to adolescents at the Centre jeunesse includes a soccer table and ping-pong table, electronic readers, construction games, MP3 players and headphones.
The Fonds Place-du-Souvenir was created in 2017 to financially support programs assisting disadvantaged youth, its coffers filled from interest generated by the recovery of sums formerly diverted by corruption and collusion. The city’s executive committee struck and appointed an advisory committee to determine the annual actions of the fund, which was highly criticized by the official opposition, who called for the recouped stolen monies to be returned to taxpayers by way of credits or a property tax freeze, rather than handed out to projects selected by individuals appointed by the city’s executive committee.
