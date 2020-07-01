Quebec has approved a $4.8 million study to kick off a project to rehabilitate the 62-year old Pont Gédéon-Ouimet and upgrade the infrastructure on Highway 15.
The two-year study by WSP, CIMA+, and Stantec, will identify the best solutions to improve the flow of people and goods in the region; a boost for public transport in Laval and the Lower Laurentians by adding reserved lanes, as well as the rehabilitation of the roadway of the Laval portion, between the Gédéon-Ouimet and Médéric-Martin bridges.
“The awarding of this contract is good news for the citizens of my riding and Laval” says Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete. “The preparation of these three important projects on the axis of Highway 15 continues. Eventually they will ensure and facilitate travel in the area.”
The projects were included in Quebec’s 2020-2030 Infrastructure in the category of “under consideration” projects, and the study is a key first step.
According to data from 2017-18, Gédéon-Ouimet bridge – linking Laval to Boisbriand – is composed of four independent structures with three lanes per direction without shoulders, and accommodates 138,000 vehicles per day, 4% of which are heavy vehicles. Highway 15 is the principal link between Montreal and Laval and the North Shore, also built in 1958 and composed of concrete slabs and asphalt. Depending on section, Highway 15 accommodates 128 000-178 000 vehicles daily, 4-8% o which are heavy vehicles.
