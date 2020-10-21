Our commonality is the general theme and we’re all doing it virtually this year.
The Semaine québécoise des rencontres interculturelles (Quebec intercultural encounters week — SQRI) is in its 18th year, and all events will be held online due to the pandemic.
Until Sunday, workshops and discussions, videos and more address notions of immigration, ethnic diversity and integration, the program funded by Quebec’s immigration ministry.
Laval’s contribution includes several key events this week under the theme of Notre Québec en commun. The SQRI is an opportunity to highlight the important contribution of Quebecers of all origins to the development of Quebec and highlights the positive contribution of immigration and ethnocultural diversity, as well as to combat prejudice and discrimination (all in French).
On Friday October 23 at 6:30 p.m. sit in on an interactive workshop Mieux vivre ensemble offered by the Centre communautaire Petit Espoir, in collaboration with La Maisonnée. On Sunday, check out Le vivre ensemble, c’est quoi au juste? presented by the city, where Université de Montréal intercultural relations researcher Rachida Azdouz will respond to questions.
Full programming can be found in the city’s calendar of activities and the SQRI site:
For more information visit http://www.calendrier.laval.ca/
https://www.quebec.ca/immigration/semaine-quebecoise-rencontres-interculturelles/
