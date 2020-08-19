Interchange work launched

After years of talk, planning and waiting, the dirt is finally being dug.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers and city councillor Christiane Yoakim took the first symbolic shovelfuls of earth to kick off construction of the Val-des-brises interchange that will link north to south in Val-des-Arbres.
The $25-million two-year project will include the construction of a new overpass as well as redevelopment of surrounding streets and the ramps of Highway 440 east between highways 125(Pie-IX) and 19 (Papineau). Eventually, boulevard Robert-Bourassa will join rue Gaumont via the new boulevard Michel-Ange in Duvernay.
The interchange will promote better mobility between the north and south of the city, including access to major commercial employment centres, and is expected to improve quality of life for locals, with a considerable reduction in through traffic. Cycling and pedestrian facilities are included in the project. The work will be carried out and supervised by the Ministry of Transport on behalf of the city.
