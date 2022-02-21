In-person council returns

In-person council meetings are back in Laval next month, Quebec’s third largest city returning to the traditional format and inviting citizens to fully participate with each other, the 22-member council and administrative staff on March 1.
To respect sanitary measures, wearing a mask will be required at all times, and citizens wishing to attend the meeting and ask questions can download the form online or complete it on site between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The meeting, and offices of Laval City Hall, are temporarily located at 3131 Saint-Martin Boulevard west.
Download the form at https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/administration-municipale/comite-executif-conseil-municipal/formulaire-enregistrement-questions-citoyens-conseil-presentiel.pdf
The speaking time granted to citizens is limited to a maximum of three minutes, for a maximum of three questions. Citizens can still follow the debates live at webdiffusion.laval.ca starting at 7 p.m.
