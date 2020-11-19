For a second year, Illumi by Cavalia in Laval is delighting audiences, young and old alike, with its dazzling displays of sparkling lights and cutting-edge designs.
While previous installations saw guests walking through the illuminated landscapes, the creative team has expanded this year’s showcase by almost doubling its size and adding (if you can believe it) even more lights so that visitors can now safely drive through the intricate setups.
“People love it — you can see it on their faces when they finish going through the installations and are leaving the site,” said Normand Latourelle, Illumi’s creator. “Everyone loves light — it’s captivating. And there is something here for everyone. You drive through and it’s as if the sculptures and lights are actually speaking to you.”
There are literally tens of thousands of sculptures and more than a million lights, and the entire drive takes around an hour.
Illumi is produced by the same company behind Cavalia, the equestrian spectacle that delighted audiences every summer in Montreal. Now, they are selling out almost daily as people flock to take in the 10 new universes and 18 amazing scenes in the dazzling world of lights also known as Illumi. All of it is set to incredible music that will delight and captivate. Because of the growing demand, the event will run until January 31, 2021.
For a complete schedule, rates and more info, visit the Illumi website at www.illumi.com
