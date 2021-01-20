“Collateral damage of a couple's spat.”
That's how Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour defined her role in the affair that included allegations of illegal campaign financing.
Dufour was welcomed back on to the city’s powerful executive committee by Mayor Marc Demers, declaring herself innocent of allegations that had her voluntarily withdraw from the committee and caucus in late November, and ask the Director General of Elections (DGEQ) and Laval’s Office of Integrity and Ethics (BIELT) police unit to investigate.
“Since the beginning I was clear that the allegations are absolutely false” she told The Suburban in an exclusive interview Wednesday morning, adding she was always committed to “cleaning up and installing ethics at city hall.”
In November, media reported on a secret recording of an alleged exchange between Dufour’s former campaign organizer and his partner, in which he explains that his $100 and $200 donations to the candidate had been reimbursed in cash by Dufour. Questioned by the Journal de Montréal, Normand Cusson denied the charge, saying he lied to his partner to assuage her concerns that he was supporting Dufour financially.
“Today I hold my head high” Dufour said. “This was all about a man who lied to his partner. It’s stupid, but it’s the reality.”
Dufour always maintained her innocence and pointed to her reputation for integrity and irreproachable personal ethic, at “the heart of my political life.” She said Laval's BIEL informed her last week that the file was closed with nothing more to investigate. Her legal team also obtained an affidavit from Cusson, confirmed by The Suburban, declaring the charges to be untrue.
Prête-nom or straw-man financing schemes are a practice that plagued Laval politics and many other municipalities for years as highlighted by the Charbonneau Commission. She told The Suburban that she has received nothing but positive messages from residents in her district, who “didn’t believe word of it… To tell you the truth, I was surprised that there was nothing negative. People were telling me that they felt something was fishy.”
Accompanied by Demers' communications director Alexandre Banville, Dufour told The Suburban the affair was very stressful. “I didn’t understand what was happening for a few days. It created a very intense stress.” She adds that her reputation took a hit by a charge that “goes against all my principles and everything I’ve fought so hard for” in addition to the unexpected financial cost of defending herself and her reputation.
Asked if she would move forward in terms of taking action against anybody who may have been involved, Dufour said “Not at the moment, however we’ll see if things change,” clarifying that she would consider it if new information comes to light.
Asked if she felt that secret recordings and possible attempts to sully her name gave her pause, she said “When we see what happened south of the border, I think we should do politics differently. Citizens and everybody have to be more mature and play by the book,” adding that she's ready to get back to work and to “turn the page.”
Municipal political donations are capped at $100 per elector in money goods or services per calendar year, with an additional $100 during an election year. In prête-nom schemes, contributors donate to a candidate or party and then are reimbursed the amount donated to channel more cash into a campaign than is permitted by law. Apart from the stain on a candidate’s or party’s reputation at a crucial time, violators face serious sanctions: fines from $5,000 up to $20,000, loss of rights to vote or stand or election; and to enter into a public contract, for both the donor and those reimbursing them.
