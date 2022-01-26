A house fire in Sainte-Dorothée killed a woman in her 80s Monday night.
The Mimosa street home went up in flames shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, with neighbours calling 911 to report the visible flames.
Firefighters found the woman unconscious in her kitchen and attempted to resuscitate her. She was taken to hospital where her death was confirmed later that night.
Some two dozen Laval firefighters were on the scene and controlled the blaze within the hour, finding evidence of the cigarette believed to be the source on a living room couch.
Laval fire investigators say the home’s smoke alarm was not working, and are reminding the public to check their alarms and batteries regularly, at least twice a year.
