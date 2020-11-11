Honouring volunteers

The city is finding new ways to honour its volunteers, after the pandemic has put a freeze on the large gala tradition dating back to 1984.
Throughout the month of November the city will pay tribute to those who give to their communities, beginning with the creation of video clips about exceptional volunteers, with the hope of encouraging other Laval residents to follow suit. The clips have been enhanced with archive extracts and some 20 organizations are represented in the videos dealing with the main areas of involvement, namely art and culture, the environment, recreation, social development and sport. The fourth video is an interview with Laval Mayor Marc Demers about the importance of volunteering.
Although it is impossible to celebrate the Hosia Prize winners at a large festive gala, Laval will deliver a few surprises to give them a memorable experience while respecting health guidelines, in the form of a personal visit, trophy and certificate, as well as a basket of local products. Winners will be announced on the city’s website at the end of November when all prizes have been distributed.
In 2019 and 2020, 75 young people aged 10 to 17 volunteered more than 100 hours in their school or community representing more than 15,000 hours, and these individuals will also be recognized with a letter and official certificate.
Training days for organizations are going virtual for the first time since 1977. Running from November 16 to 29, the free workshops are aimed at volunteers, employees and administrators of eligible organizations, but also Laval residents wanting to know more about volunteering. Topics covered include universal accessibility, cultural diversity, management of a virtual assembly and the organization of eco-responsible events. Five hundred spots are available, and registration is online until Friday.
Finally, those who wish to get involved in an organization, regardless of the number of hours per month, are invited to register on the Jebénévole.ca site, administered by the Fédération des centres d’action bénévole du Québec and twins volunteers and organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.