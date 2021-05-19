Honouring seniors

This year’s Hommage Aînés Awards has been launched, the call for nominations period running until June 11.
The campaign is organized annually by the Quebec government to recognize the exceptional contribution of a senior from each region of the province, whose contribution to the community promotes the well-being of seniors and their participation in the life of the community of which they are a part.
Each year, applications are received by each of 18 regional consultation tables for seniors (TRCA), which bring together organizations representing seniors in their respective region, which submit them to an independent selection committee and then recommended to the responsible minister.
“This year, the Awards take on a very special character, because we know how resilient seniors have shown in the difficult context that we have been experiencing over the past year” says Minister for Seniors Marguerite Blais. “These awards will highlight the dedication of 18 courageous and committed people in their community, who represent, through the remarkable nature of their actions, all seniors in Quebec, whose daily contribution is essential to the well-being of the society."
Anybody who would like to submit the candidacy of an older person in their entourage is invited to complete the form provided in their region. For contact details visit the CTRCAQ website: http://conferencedestables.org/.
The Regional Concertation Table for Seniors of Laval (TRCAL) welcomed the announcement of the return of the Awards in 2021. “The involvement of our seniors is a great regional strength and undoubtedly contributes to the maximum deployment of many services and activities in the region” reads a TRCAL statement. “Despite the pandemic which has forced many of them to reduce or even stop their activities, they have always been available to pick up the pace and give of their time.”
Candidates should have worked to improve the lives of fellow seniors by participating in their social integration, creating intergenerational links, defending seniors' rights, fighting stereotypes, combatting elder abuse and supporting vulnerable seniors.
The regional winners will be announced this fall on a date to be determined later, as will the award procedure, depending on how the current situation evolves. In 2020, Jean Robitaille was named the recipient of the Hommage Aînés Award for the Laval region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.