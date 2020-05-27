Hold tax payments until September

The city is reminding property owners that they have a delay for the first and second payment of their 2020 taxes until September 1. As for transfer taxes (welcome taxes) and additional property taxes, invoices will not be sent before that date, as announced earlier this year by the administration in light of the possible financial hardships faced by residents during the pandemic.
For 2020, the annual interest rate is 8.5 percent and the late penalty 5 percent.
To curb spread of COVID-19, the city closed its tax counter and the preferred method of payment is electronic payment through your financial institution. The reference number is listed on your tax account statement.
You can pay by mail with personal or certified cheque; postal order or bank draft. (Allow sufficient time to avoid late delivery penalties, since payments are recorded on the day of receipt by the city, not the date on the postmark.)
At your financial institution, allow three business days for payment to reach the city to avoid a penalty. If paying online, note that a new 20-digit reference number was created for online payments which appears on your tax account coupon.
For questions, contact the Service des finances at 450 978-5700, Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
The city delayed its first deadline (March) for 30 days just days before it was due, and the second, June deadline was moved just five days after Laval’s Official Opposition asked the administration to allow Laval residents to pay their second municipal tax bill payment, originally due no later than June 16, in a maximum of six equal installments without interest or penalty.
The debate over tax payments was initiated by Parti Laval before the coronavirus crisis struck, which sought to implement a new system by allowing pre-authorized automatic withdrawals as does Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Gatineau. In April, Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle said “the city of Laval needs to pay its operating expenses year-round. Therefore, it is not a necessity to collect 100 percent of the annual property tax of $647 million by June 16.”
Laval Mayor Marc Demers indicated last week that it is the administration’s “intention” to freeze property taxes next year, something long called for by the opposition in the face of yearly hikes for six years. “While we cannot commit to a tax freeze now, that is our intention. We have been cautious and responsible managers in recent years that allows us to consider a tax freeze to give a respite to Laval citizens who have been hit hard in this difficult time.”
Demers comment came with the announced city estimates of the financial cost of the pandemic - $60.4 million. The administration said in a statement that it is well positioned to handle the hit, given its $58.9 million operating surplus from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.